The idea of Malorossiya has no unequivocal assessment in Donbass and Russia – Pushilin

Donetsk, Jul 18 – DAN. The issue concerning the establishment of a new state in Ukraine needs to be discussed and thoroughly worked out, DPR People’s Council Chairman Denis Pushilin said on Tuesday.

“The establishment of the state of Malorossiya could be an interesting initiative,” Pushilin said. “To my mind however, it would be proper to put up such issues for discussion by parliament and nationwide referendum first.”

“The issue requires discussion; we have to know the society’s opinion,” the parliament speaker said in a statement received by Donetsk News Agency.

Pushilin underlined that the idea to establish Malorossiya has not been backed by DPR and LPR legislative acts so far and has not yet received unequivocal assessment in the two Republics and the Russian Federation. “We’re ready for discussion, if the leadership sets such tasks,” the statement said.

Earlier on Tuesday, an initiative was presented in Donetsk to create a new federal state of Malorossiya which could bring together Donbass and Ukrainian regions.*jk