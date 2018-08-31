★ OFFICIAL: DPR Head Zakharchenko killed in Donetsk

Donetsk, Aug 31 – DAN. DPR Head Alexander Zakharchenko has been killed in an explosion at the Separ restaurant in the Dontesk city center Friday evening, the DPR Head Administration said.

“Unfortunately this is true, the DPR Head Alexander Zakharchenko is killed as a result of explosion. Details are to follow,” the statement reads.

The intersection of Pushkina street and Komsomolskiy av. where the restaurant is located in the Voroshilovskiy district of

Donetsk cordoned off, DAN correspondent says.

Fire engulfed the building after the explosion.

Heavy presence of emergency services, law enforcement and ambulances is reported. *ot